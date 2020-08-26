Covid19 measures in place for 12th Parliament opening

The Red House on January 28, 2020. Thirty years ago, on July 27, 1990 insurgents stormed the Red House when the Jamaat al Muslimeen made a bid to overthrow the government. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS -

THE CEREMONIAL opening of the 12th Parliament Friday will see parliamentarians wearing masks and likely debating legislation to make wearing masks mandatory.

The Parliament communications unit reported in a media release on Wednesday that the ceremonial opening of the first session of the 12th Parliament will be held at 10.30 am at the Red House with covid19 preventative measures in effect.

Members of the House of Representatives and the Senate will take their oaths of office and a Speaker, deputy Speaker, senate President and vice president will be elected.

President Paula-Mae Weekes will address both Houses together in the House Chamber (appropriate physical distancing measures will be in place).

But there will be no Defence Force honour guard to mark the occasion.

MPs, parliamentary staff and members of the media must wear a face mask of a dark colour at all times while in the Parliament complex.

The House is likely to debate an amendment to the Public Health Ordinance to make wearing masks mandatory as part of the country's fight against the spread of covid19, which has seen a spike in cases in recent weeks.

On August 15 the Prime Minister announced mandatory mask-wearing legislation was coming. Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, after his swearing-in last week Wednesday, said the legislation will make not wearing a mask a ticketable offence. He said it would require a simple majority.

The release from Parliament said covid19 restrictions instituted for sittings of the 11th Parliament will continue to be observed. These include social distancing measures for MPs: some members will be seated in the chambers while others will be seated in meeting rooms throughout the parliamentary complex with access to television screens to view the proceedings. If a vote is called for, those members not in the chamber will be allowed a few minutes to get there to vote, then return to their meeting rooms.

Members of the public will not be given access to the Parliament and were asked to tune in to sittings and committee meetings on the Parliament Channel, Parliament Radio 105.5 FM or via the YouTube Channel ParlView.