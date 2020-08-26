CMO: Actions now affect the future

CMO Dr Roshan Parasram said if the public follows the measures which were put into place two weeks ago, the health ministry expects to see a decrease in the rate of increase of infections.

He said if this does not happen, it would mean that people’s behaviour would not have changed significantly.

Speaking at Wednesday’s Health Ministry online media briefing, he said a graph of positive tests per day showed that there was an upsurge in the middle of August, caused by mass gatherings and not adhering to public measures, which then decreased.

Parasram said what happened in the first week of August was determined by past behaviours, and what happens in the next week or two will be a result of how the public behaves now.

He said positive behaviour change will help to slow spread and flatten the curve.