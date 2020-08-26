Businessman accidentally shoots friend in foot

A 42-year-old Chinese national is being treated for a gunshot wound he received after his friend accidentally fired his gun on Monday afternoon.

Police said the 39-year-old businessman was cleaning his licenced firearm at a Gulf View businessplace when he accidentally fired a single round near his friend's right foot.

The man was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was treated for bullet fragments that were lodged in his foot.

Investigators went to the scene and recovered the remains of a .9 mm bullet on the floor.

When questioned by police, the man said he forgot there was a bullet in the chamber of the pistol.