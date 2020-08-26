Bravo thanks mentors after 500-wicket milestone

Dwayne Bravo (2L) of Trinbago Knight Riders celebrates the dismissal of Rahkeem Cornwall of St Lucia Zouks and his 500th T20 wicket during the Hero Caribbean Premier League match 13 between St Lucia Zouks and Trinbago Knight Riders at Queen's Park Oval, St Clair on Wednesday . - CPL T20 via Getty Images

DWAYNE Bravo remembered all those who supported him during his career after becoming the first bowler to claim 500 wickets in T20 cricket.

Bravo, playing for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), reached the milestone when he dismissed St Lucia Zouks batsman Rahkeem Cornwall for 18, on Wednesday morning.

The medium-pacer also became the first player to grab 100 wickets in the CPL, a tournament that began in 2013.

Bravo, 36, has played over 450 T20 matches since making his debut in the format in 2006.

He has played in several T20 leagues around the world, including the Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Bangladesh Premier League and the Big Bash League in Australia.

Speaking to CPLT20 during a rain delay in the match, Bravo said, "First of all, thanks to Almighty God for allowing me to be the first. It is a great journey. I want to say thanks to all my teammates, thanks to all the teams that I have played for around the world.

"And to be able to achieve that right here at home...This is where I started playing cricket at age eight, is where it all started for me and I can't be a happier person to get that 500th here at the Queen's Park Oval."

Bravo said he still has the hunger to compete, saying, "This is what I was born to do...as I said to guys before, even though there are no fans,I am motivated. When people ask the question 'How does it feel to play without any fans?' I say for me it does not really affect me. It is good to have fans in the stands, but at the same time whether there is 500, five people or 1,000, you have to play the game one way – high intensity, full of energy, play with passion, play with heart and play fair."

Bravo thanked those who made the milestone possible, including Ian Bishop, Phil Simmons, Brian Lara, Richard Smith, Charles Guillen, Mervyn Dillon and Daren Ganga.

"This (TKR) corps of players, Daren Ganga needs to take a lot of credit as well because we were young players coming through our Under-19 days and he was our leader. Obviously, Daren is a very strong leader, so I think all of us give a lot of respect to him for that."

TKR captain Kieron Pollard, Lendl Simmons and Darren Bravo would all have played under Ganga in the early part of their careers.

Bravo, who always makes time to help younger players, said he is a student of the game and keeps learning and asking questions. He sees himself as a father figure, especially to the bowlers. Earlier this week, he gave advice to Barbados Tridents pair Raymon Reifer and Kyle Mayers because he said the goal is to help West Indies cricket.

President of the TT Cricket Board Azim Bassarath congratulated Bravo.

"Bravo deserves all the salutations and commendations for this outstanding achievement, the latest in a star-studded career, which stands testimony to his resilience, commitment, and dedication to the game of cricket. He is a true exemplar and role model for all young people who aspire to realise their fullest potential. Dwayne has made all of TT proud."