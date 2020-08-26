Bravo gets 500th T20 wicket

Dwayne Bravo -

DWAYNE Bravo became the first bowler to claim 500 wickets in T20 cricket.

Bravo, playing for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League, reached the milestone when he dismissed St Lucia Zouks batsman Rahkeem Cornwall for 18, on Wednesday morning.

The medium pacer also became the first player to grab 100 wickets in the CPL, a tournament that began in 2013.

Bravo, 36, has played over 450 T20 matches since making his debut in the format in 2006.

During his career, Bravo has played in several T20 leagues around the world including the Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Bangladesh Premier League and the Big Bash League in Australia.