3 Venezuelan teens escape from quarantine at UWI

Three Venezuelan girls escaped from covid19 quarantine at Canada Hall, UWI, St Augustine on Tuesday.

Police are asking the public to help find them.

After the girls, aged 14, 15 and 17, did not show up for breakfast and could not be found. A nurse reported them missing to St Joseph police.

In a media release, the police issued a reminder that breaching quarantine is an offence and anyone sheltering the girls could be charged with aiding and abetting in an offence.

Anyone who knows where they are is asked to contact acting ACP Wendell Williams at 237-3428, the police hotline contact numbers 999, 555 or to make a report via the TTPS app or the TTPS website.