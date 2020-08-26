2 men questioned, released after Health Ministry fire

FILE PHOTO: A part of the Ministry of Health office on Park Street, Port of Spain, that was damaged by fire on August 8. - Vidya Thurab

TWO men were arrested, questioned and released in relation to a $2 million fire at the Ministry of Health police said.

Newsday was told by senior police officers that the men spent two days in custody after being arrested last week. After questioning, the men were released without charge as the investigation continues.

The Fire Service estimated that damage to the tune of $2 million was done in the August 8 fire. Fire officials from Wrightson Road received a call around 1.36 am, and on arrival saw smoke coming from the basement. The fire destroyed records and stock stored in the basement. Fire officials reported that security guards said they had smelled gasoline just before the fire broke out. They have determined the fire was wilfully set.

Graffiti which read, “Covid19 is all about the new world order. Stop it now. #theresistance," had been spray-painted on the building previously. Police said they are investigating whether there was a link between the message and the arson attempt.