The Ministry of Health has recorded 159 new covid19 cases on Wednesday. In the Ministry's 6 pm update said TT now has 1,411 total cases with 1,204 active cases.

The total number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the UWI and other local sites for testing is 22,255.

Deaths remain at 15 with 192 people discharged from the State's care.