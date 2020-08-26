132 new positives bring total active cases to 1,177

An additional 132 people have tested positive for the covid19 virus, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,177. The samples were taken between August 18 and 25 and is not representative of the positive cases in the last 24 hours.

Of the 132, one person tested positive at a private lab.

The health ministry, in its morning release on Wednesday, said the number of deaths remained at 15, while 14 people had been discharged from various step-down facilities, bringing the total number of discharges to 192. These included eight from UWI, Debe/Penal Campus, three from UWI, Canada Hall, two from Balandra and one from Tacarigua.

It said there are 171 covid19 positive patients in hospital, of which 108 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, including five in the intensive care unit and nine in the high-dependency unit. The remaining 63 people are at the Caura Hospital.

Four hundred and thirty-two patients are en route/being admitted to hospital, and 200 new patients will be processed for admission.

There are 374 positive patients in step-down facilities. These include 31 at the Brooklyn Facility in Sangre Grande, 37 at Balandra, 40 at Tacarigua, 53 at UWI Debe, 133 at UWI Canada Hall, 66 at UWI Freedom Hall and 14 at NAPA.

The number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the UWI and other local sites for testing is 20,756, with 17,834 unique tests and 2,922 repeat tests.