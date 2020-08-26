10-month-old at Couva Hospital with covid19

As TT rushed past 1,000 active covid19 cases this week, reports were that a ten-month old baby had been admitted to the Couva Hospital after testing positive for covid19.

Paediatric sources confirmed that at the Couva Hospital, policy dictated that there would be a separate room for mother and child to be accommodated together, apart from other positive patients. This room would be specially equipped for the needs of the mother and child.

They said the mother and child would be treated the same as any infectious case, with the addition of a paediatrician who would examine the child.

They said the two patients would be monitored daily on the progression of their symptoms.

The child is said to be part of a family of seven who have all tested positive for covid19.

Messages to the CMO and the Minister of Health about the matter went unanswered.

The Centres for Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, said while children infected with covid19 are less likely to develop severe illness compared with adults, children are still at risk of developing severe illness and complications from the virus. It said current evidence suggests that children with certain underlying medical conditions and infants under one year old might be at increased risk for, but do not usually develop, severe illness.

The CDC said similar to adults, children with severe covid19 may develop respiratory failure, myocarditis, shock, acute renal failure, coagulopathy, and multi-organ system failure. It said healthcare providers should maintain a high index of suspicion for covid19 infection in these populations and monitor the progression of illness closely.