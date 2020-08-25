UNC Leader: No opposition to mask law

Newly re-appointed Oppostion Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar speaks to media after accepting her instruments of appointment in a short ceremony at President’s House, St Ann’s, Port of Spain on Tuesday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

SPEAKING after accepting her appointment as Opposition Leader at President’s House in Port of Spain on Tuesday, Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the party had no problem, in principle, with making the wearing of masks mandatory through legislation.

Persad-Bissessar said, however, that she had not yet seen the proposed legislation.

“Sometimes the devil is in the details,” she said.

The legislation is expected to be brought before Parliament on Friday. Persad-Bissessar said the legislation is expected to be brought forward after lunch.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said the legislation would be first priority during his swearing-in last week, but said making a law that would simply punish people for not wearing masks would be “impractical.”

Al-Rawi said there needed to be a discourse in Parliament to consider ticketable offences to go along with arrestable offences for the wearing of masks.