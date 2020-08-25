UDeCOTT, Brydens staff members test positive for covid19

The Urban Development Corporation of TT (UDeCOTT) is one of two entities that has announced that a member of their staff has tested positive for covid19.

In a release Monday, UDeCOTT said the result of the test was received on Saturday. It said the employee’s last day at work at UDeCOTT’s Head Office on Sackville Street was August 18.

It said UDeCOTT took immediate steps to arrange deep sanitisation of the company’s Sackville and Richmond Street Offices upon being notified of the employee’s test results, and advised all staff of the Finance Department to quarantine for the recommended 14-day period. The deep sanitisation took place on Sunday.

It said business continuity measures have also been put in place and matters related to the Finance Department’s functions will be addressed over the 14-day period. UDeCOTT said all covid19 safety protocols have always been practised at all its locations including office sites, project sites and venues, to ensure the health and safety of all employees.

Brydens TT also said one of its employees tested positive for the virus. In a memo to staff obtained by Newsday, it said it received notification of the result on Monday.

“Please be assured that the staff in question was not reporting for duty, but was sent home shortly after arriving at work and not feeling well and has remained at home awaiting test results. As per Company protocols, we confirm the staff member’s department has been closed and full sanitisation is being conducted today. Out of an abundance of caution, all surrounding work areas are also being fully sanitised.”

Brydens said it was reassuring to note that all staff members in that particular department were following covid19 safety protocols including physical distancing and sanitisation. It reminded its team members that they should not report for work if they suspect that they have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for, or is a suspected case of, covid19.

It reminded staff of the measures they were to take to protect against covid19, including wearing masks properly, washing hands and sanitising, sanitisation of work surfaces, equipment, furniture and devices, and continuous practice of physical distancing.