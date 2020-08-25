TTFA, Concacaf pay tribute to slain footballer Julien

Nathan Julien -

THE TT Football Association (TTFA) and Concacaf have conveyed their condolences to the family, friends and team-mates of former Prisons FC player Nathan Julien.

The 28-year-old was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Maloney on Saturday night. Julien, who was from Maloney, was an outstanding attacker for Prisons FC, finishing leading scorer in the TT Super League's 2019 campaign.

In a short statement issued by the local football fraternity, it said, “Only a moment you stayed, but what an imprint your footprints have left in the hearts of those who knew you.”

Additionally, Concacaf president Victor Montagliani also shared similar sentiments on Julien’s passing. According to him, Julien was known as “one of your (TT) most prominent footballers”.

Montagliani wrote, “I know that Nathan was an outstanding player in Trinidad, during his time as an attacker for Prisons FC, the club finished as the leading scorer in the TT Super League’s 2019 campaign. His presence on the field was always dominating, yet his colleagues describe him as humble and disciplined.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Nathan’s family and friends, and everyone at the TT Football Association at this difficult time.”

Julien was reportedly playing cards with friends when the shooting occurred.

TT Super League president Keith Look Loy also expressed shock when he received the call late Saturday night, not long after it happened.

“This is a tremendous loss to football because he was a legitimately nice boy,” said Look Loy, his boss when he played at FC Santa Rosa before transferring to Prisons.