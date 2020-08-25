Together in TT for rest of our lives

THE EDITOR: Is there an unseen enemy among us? And here I refer to a national enemy, one that disregards race, colour and religion. Has it always been there, but rears its ugly head especially at our general elections? Has it mentally divided us into different groups and tells each group that the others are their enemy? Does it also tell some of us that we are better than the others? And have we fallen for that scam hook, line and sinker?

And now that it has grasped our attention to the imaginary differences between our various groups, does it plan to keep us there until we’ve completely turned from the “all ah we is one” that we love to boast about?

We declare for all the world our oneness and harmony even in the face of our diverse ethnicity and multi-religious reality. Now after decades of boasting, does this enemy plan to make us the laughing stock of the Caribbean – or even the world? Has the unseen enemy seen an opening for chaos?

How about our forefathers who were brought here under different circumstances but fought together for our rights and freedom? Wouldn’t they be shocked and disgusted with our present conduct? They must indeed be rolling in their graves?

Are our leaders truly aware of what we are implanting in the hearts and minds of our children with their (leaders) overly-ferocious activism for political power? Does the desire for political power necessitate abandoning all the sacred virtues we were taught by our various religions?

Are we (the entire country) going to permit a few supposedly educated but well-moneyed people, who possibly only want to further enrich themselves, to use us for their selfish desires? Are we familiar with the term “divide and rule?” Are we conscious of the ethnic divide in many parts of the world and the resulting death and destruction? Do we think we are immune?

What does it take (in any country) to cause chaos? It takes people, many ignorant and arrogant people. And for all the wrong reasons. All sober citizens must consider that our general election has materialised without any major hiccups and so we should allow the EBC, our President and whatever other designated authority to carry out their duties as our constitution demands.

It seems we are totally ignoring the bigger threat – covid19 and its rapid spread. And this may just be the ideal opening the unseen enemy is looking for – bring them out in the open in their numbers..

Remember people, we’re here together for the rest of our lives.

LLOYD RAGOO

Chaguanas