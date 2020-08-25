Tobago may need to use home quarantine, says BYisrael

PDP deputy political leader Dr Faith BYisrael. - THA

Depending on the rate of new covid19 infections on the island, Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy political leader Dr Faith BYisrael said Tobago’s health authorities may soon need to allow people to stay at their homes or other venues.

“The TRHA (Tobago Regional Health Authority) and the Division of Health needs to seriously consider the fact that depending on the large numbers that we may be running into shortly, we may actually need to move away from the state-sponsored quarantine to have people self-quarantine at home, hotels or wherever they can separate themselves,” she said.

At present, only one quarantine facility is leased by the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development. It currently houses 129 people.

At a news conference on Thursday last week, BYisrael said while self-quarantining is not new, it requires reliable monitoring simply because people must account for their whereabouts during the 14-day period.

She added there must be dedicated teams of people who can visit the homes of those in quarantine to ensure they are actually there.

“Tobago needs to quickly determine whether we could afford to keep doing the state-sponsored quarantine or whether we need to put in a robust system of doing self-quarantine, but have the monitoring of that be very clear and mechanical, so that we know people are where they say they should be.”

Such a system, BYisrael said, would need significantly larger volumes of staff. She suggested the TRHA and the Division of Health recruit volunteers from tertiary institutions in Tobago. BYisrael, a public health practitioner, said the volunteers can either be sourced from nursing, medical lab or behavioural sciences programmes.

“I think it would have been a good idea to go and actually partner with some of these tertiary institutions to have their students come and work with us to provide these kinds of services.

“Of course, that would require training of those students and it would require monitoring those students to ensure what they are doing is actually correct.”

It would also be an opportunity for them “to spend time in the field doing real public health...doing what we would be hiring them to do two years from now.”

BYisrael said some students would love such a chance.

“I, personally know students who would have loved to be on contact tracing teams, loved to be on monitoring quarantine teams or answering the telephones doing feedback with patients, doing research of patients who have tested negative.

“And I think we are missing an opportunity to provide our students with a large volume of hands-on experience that they may never have the opportunity to get again after this covid19 is over.”

Tobago needs to rethink how it manages its human resources in the fight against covid19, she said.

“Those students can help fill the gap where we need resources.”