Tobago hotels to get upgrades grant by weekend

Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd CEO Louis Lewis has said hoteliers and guesthouse operators should begin receiving disbursements from the Government’s $50 million grant facility by the end of the week.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert had announced in March that the $50 million grant would help them upgrade their properties during covid19.

THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis announced on May 20 that guesthousers would receive the bulk – $24 million. Small properties and hotels are to receive $22 million and $4 million, respectively.

Last week, hoteliers complained they had heard little about the disbursement since then.

Lewis said on Tuesday the agency needed to be meticulous in giving out the grants.

“We can now safely conclude that payments will be made this week,” he told Newsday.

He said the agency had received close to 30 applications so far.

Asked the reason for the delay in payments, he said: “The conditionalities were some of the issues why some people had difficulties in meeting them – basic, simple things that are necessary for ordinary business.”

For example, Lewis said hoteliers were required to get clearances from the Board of Inland Revenue and Town and Country Planning Division.

“Some of those things proved challenging for some of the operators.”

Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association vice-president Carol-Ann Birchwood-James responded, “That is wonderful news. At least we have some kind of action being taken,” she said.

Birchwood-James said, though, several hoteliers and guesthouse operators have not yet applied for the grant.