Tackling our racial bogey

TTUTA

THE LATENT racial divide that has always existed within our society, rearing its head periodically especially during election time, took on new venomous dimensions this time around, initiated initially by the main political aspirants and fuelled by their respective supporters via social media.

In a winner-takes-all scenario, the grab for power will stop at nothing, including the baiting of supporters along ethnic lines, sometimes in subtle undertones and coded messages to achieve the ultimate prize. It is the age-old tactic of appealing to insecurities and concealed fears of dominance by one group over another. It thrives on ignorance and is rooted in our repugnant colonial past.

Racial discrimination is undoubtedly one of the most dangerous colonial legacies that continues to retard our development and progress.

The perceived anonymity and connectivity of social media emboldened ordinary citizens into the expression of a level of hate many in our country thought had been discarded a long time ago given the frequency with which we proudly boast of being a global example of racial harmony.

What is even more disconcerting is the young supposedly educated minds that espouse such xenophobic rants, bigotry, and prejudice. It’s a frightening reminder of the difference between education and certification and the extent to which our education system has not been able to meet our needs as a society, given our insistence on adhering to an elitist colonial education model with its inherent discriminatory philosophies.

While many are calling for open and frank dialogue/discourse on the issue, many may argue that it is easier said than done, given the apparent deep racial polarisation that periodically expresses itself. Not to be outdone by the politicians, some religious and community leaders waste no opportunity to pedal their personal insecurities on unsuspecting followers, albeit in siloed contexts, which social media have now been able to bridge.

Fortunately, as a society we have repeatedly demonstrated our capacity to rise above racial insecurities that go well beyond the threshold of tolerance to mutual respect. So, there is hope that with careful mature planning and leadership this scourge can be significantly curtailed as we march ahead as a strong, proud democracy, where every creed and race does find an equal place and people are perceived beyond their skin.

Such hope must, of necessity, find expression through our teachers in our schools and classrooms. It is a known fact that racism and prejudice are learnt traits. Young children see each other as human beings with innate beauty that is worthy of embrace. They are oblivious to phenotypic differences until their minds are corrupted by significant adults in the home and community.

School officials are frequently accused of racial bias by parents especially when enforcing discipline. Despite such accusations, schools have by and large projected images of racial harmony, tolerance, and social satisfaction that the wider society would do well to emulate.

Racial prejudice, an outward expression of ignorance, can be overcome by targeted education, both formally and informally. While schools do their part, the other education institutions – home, community (religious bodies included) and media – must also do their part. Pretending it does not exist will not eradicate it.

The hatred, bred by fear of dominance whereby one’s identity is stolen or lost, must be counteracted with true education – an understanding that all have an opportunity to take their rightful place in a society that is fair and just. Such is the fundamental importance of democratic education as well as education in and for democracy. These must form the pillars of curriculum reform as we strive to develop our total human potential.

Our school graduates must be imbibed with the conviction to reject racial prejudices, xenophobia, and bigotry, roundly condemning the self-serving propagators of such ignorance. Teachers, having entered a social contract with the society, must assume a leading and fearless role in this sacred assignment.

As consummate professionals, teachers must act devoid of such biases in and out of the classroom, rising to a level of moral leader, whose words and actions are worthy of emulation by their charges. Falling short of such high standards will render them, their schools, community, and country a disservice, for teachers do not just teach children, they create and shape the future.

Diversity and inclusion must characterise all schools, both public and private. Curricula and learning material must be able to validate the existence of all children, regardless of race, class, or religion. Schools must provide an environment where all children feel welcomed and appreciated for their unique identities.