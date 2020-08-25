Suggestions for curbing covid19

THE EDITOR: I have three suggestions for curbing the spread of covid19.

* Local government should be more involved in the fight against the virus. Perhaps the municipal leadership or councillors could meet with bar owners to discuss their role in keeping the numbers down. Also, councillors can move around their areas encouraging residents to follow the public health guidelines and abide by the regulations.

* At the Ministry of Health media briefings, specific attention should be given to advising citizens how to strengthen their immune system.

* Since people with non-communicable diseases are more vulnerability to covid19, the ministry and the RHAs should use the upcoming Caribbean Wellness Day (September 12) to highlight the value and importance of citizens taking individual responsibility for their health and making healthy lifestyle choices.

IAN GREEN

Couva