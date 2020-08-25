SRP charged for breaching quarantine

PC Wimana Combie -

A 39-year-old Special Reserve Police constable of Plymouth has been charged with breaching his quarantine order.

Wimana Combie will appear before the Scarborough Magistrates Virtual Court on October 29.

Combie, who is attached to the Guard Unit at Scarborough Police Station, was contacted by the Health Department earlier this month after he allegedly came into contact with someone who tested positive for covid19.

He was tested on August 16 and signed a quarantine order for 14 days, from August 16-29. The order said he had been assessed as a possible risk for the transmission of covid19.

The Chief Medical Officer is the quarantine authority, under the Quarantine Act.

During this period, Combie was not allowed to leave his home and if he failed to comply, would be liable on conviction to a fine or imprisonment.

But during the quarantine period, Combie was allegedly seen in public spaces. Members of the public contacted the health authorities and a report was made to the police.

Sgt Yorke of the Shirvan Road Police Station made enquiries and subsequently laid the charge.

The police, in a press release, reminded people that once quarantine orders are signed, they must stay home. They are also reminded to wear masks, physically distance and sanitise their hands.