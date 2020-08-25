Smooth road-wait by WASA?

THE EDITOR: Some time around July or August last year, WASA issued a letter advising it was going to replace the water mains from Crystal Stream Avenue to Sierra Leone Road, both along Morne Coco Road in Petit Valley and the Diego Martin Main Road. This was supposed to begin in September, but we are still waiting for that to happen.

We are now in a new political five-year period and lo and behold the Diego Martin Main Road is in the process of being milled for repaving, but the water main has not been changed.

Is WASA waiting for the paving to be completed so that it has a nice smooth road to dig up and leave rough and uneven?

Why is there no collaboration between the ministries?

If the prime minister is serious about saving money, especially during this covid19 period, let him start with this.

R DEANE

Diego Martin