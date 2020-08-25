Sangre Grande woman, 71, stabbed to death

Police are continuing enquiries into the murder of a 71-year-old Sangre Grande woman who was stabbed to death at her home early on Tuesday morning.

Police said Kowsil Ramkhelawan was at her Mandillon Drive, Coalmine, Sangre Grande, home at around 3 am when she was confronted by a man in a black hoodie.

She was stabbed by the man who ran away.

A female relative heard the commotion and saw Ramkhelawan bleeding on the floor.

Police were called in and officers of the Sangre Grande police station, Homicide Investigators Region II and a district medical officer went to the scene. Ramkhelawan was declared dead.

Newsday went to Ramkhelawan's home on Tuesday afternoon and attempted to speak to her relatives who referred all questions to the police.