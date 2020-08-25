San Fernando group to refurbish graves of calypso icons

Saying not enough recognition is given to late calypsonians, a cultural group in San Fernando is on a mission to refurbish the graves of these legends.

South Central Island Productions is seeking help from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts and partnerships with regional corporations to make the graves historical attractions.

The first grave to receive a facelift is that of calypsonian Cecil "Maestro" Hume. He died in 1977 at the age of 39 after being hit by a car. A total of $9,500 was spent on his grave.

The group demolished the tombstone at the Princes Town RC churchyard and built a new one. The work took approximately seven months.

Chairman of the group Carey “Kinte” Stephens told Newsday members took money from their own pockets to fund the project. He said the grave of each calypsonian will have a plaque with a brief biography. The cost will vary.

“We are not looking for any self gain. All we want is that these great icons get the recognition they deserve. History must be told for generations to come. History must not just die in the grave. We all have a love for the art form and we believe these icons should not only be remembered a few days after they have died, but instead be talked about and remembered for generations to come.”

Stephens his group has, for several years, hosted talent competitions in honour of these icons but realised it needed to do more. So he and the members came up with the initiative of restoring the calypsonians' graves.

“We can only set the foundation, but we would need the help of the corporations to be on board to maintain these graves, and we need the help of the Tourism Ministry to make it possible for these graves to become tourist attractions.”

He said, before work begins there must be discussions with family members to acquire their approval.

The group is also hoping to refurbish the graves of Power, Composer, Companero, Superior, Roaring Lion and others.

Owing to the covid19 pandemic, the group was unable to give a definite time frame for completion.

Members include Terry "Dimasso" Marcel, Wilma Noel-Goddard, Earl Mundy, Gloria Soongs, Rodney Ramdeen, Devica Relsasingh and Ricky Gibson.