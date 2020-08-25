Returning to Tobago

THE EDITOR: I have been going to Tobago for 30 years and love the ambience and especially the people.

I read the article about vouchers and thought it was a superb idea. I have booked my flight, accommodation and now maybe I'll book a restaurant or two as a sign Good faith and support.

I am coming mid-October so I just hope the flight corridors will be open.

These are difficult times for everyone but it will get better. And thank you TT for making my stays in Tobago so enjoyable in the past.

MARK LANCASTER

London UK