Relatives of man shot by police in San Juan want to know more

The relatives of Anton Grant want the police to tell them more about his death, as they insist he would not shoot at police.

Grant, 32, was shot dead after he reportedly shot at officers of the Traffic and Highway Patrol branch on the Eastern Main Road, San Juan, on Friday afternoon.

Grant took police on a chase which ended when his car hit a black SUV on Third Avenue, Barataria, shortly afterwards.

He was taken to hospital, where he died while being treated for gunshot wounds.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday, Grant's mother Elizabeth said while she did not doubt her son tried to escape the police, she doubted e would shoot at them.

"The only part of the account I have a problem with was the part where they said he tried to shoot at the police.

"As I understand it, he just finished checking his common-law-wife and he was stuck in traffic. He didn't have his driver's permit or insurance on him, so he tried to escape the police and that's when they started chasing him," she said.

Police said they found a pistol in his car.

They are continuing enquiries.