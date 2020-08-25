Races andpolicies

THE EDITOR: For some people what is perceived as corruption in government, or inefficiency or blindness, in TT, does not arise from race. In their viewpoint it arises from the wrong pursuit of the common interest of a group, and it can happen whether a group is racially distinct or it is mixed.

Spending monies unnecessarily on a multi-smelter project, or overpaying for a bankrupt gas-to-liquids business, or adopting a badly-routed highway plan and "running with it," etc, are understood as inherently bad ideas, not as racism.

Behind the scenes, people speak ugly racist words. They also refer to things in their own favour in nice words like "voter-padding" or "gerrymandering" that are racial. On the other hand, race is the make-up of society.

Thus, one of the major parties has a higher concentration of a particular race than the other, but the more diverse party nonetheless expresses "itself" in a "heritage" according to a particular race. Yet at any moment, the less diverse can produce a slate of policies more agreeable to some nationals than that going in the other party that has the more diversity.

It is possible to argue how the Manning administration adapted some good ideas first fielded by the Panday administration, and that it was not a "racist theft" to build on it. The Rowley administration has wrought some heavy reversals.

Race is part of the basic reality of life here and the challenge is how to be patriotic by being honourable to the races.

E GALY

via e-mail