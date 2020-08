Proclaimlegislation

THE EDITOR: Can we now have the procurement legislation proclaimed, please. No amendments to exclude anybody or anything at all.

Oversight must be done for every purchase made by a governmental agency or company over a set limit. Yes, it will make deals take longer to negotiate, but not by much. It will force us to plan better.

We must decide what type of country we want to live in.

ANNE DE SILVA

St Joseph