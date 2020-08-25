Planning Ministry begins solar power project

Camille Robinson-Regis -

The Ministry of Planning and Development in conjunction with the EU’s Global Climate Change Alliance (GCCA+) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) initiated a solar power project that would see the installation of several off-grid solar photovoltaic installations.

In a release sent to the media, the Ministry of Planning and Development said the project is designed to help TT in achieving their commitments to the Paris Agreement.

The Planning Ministry along with the EU and the UNDP made a call to NGO’s, civil society organisations, public sector institutions and private sector agencies to select suitable sites in TT for the installation of the solar energy systems.

The deadline for the selection is on August 28 at 4 pm.

“So all interested parties have three more days to submit an application,” the release said.

The release said the applications are available on the Planning Ministry’s website and the UNDP’s TT office.