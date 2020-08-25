Parliament sits on Friday

The Red House. -

The first sitting of the 12th session of Parliament will be held on Friday at 10.30 am. This was announced in a release by Minister of Communications Symon de Nobriga on Tuesday morning.

He said the proclaimed date and time will be ratified at the next Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Friday’s sitting will be the first since the People’s National Movement was voted back into office on August 10 with 22 seats. The Opposition, United National Congress, got 19 seats – one more than it had in the last session. Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is scheduled to be appointed by President Paula-Mae Weekes at President’s House at 4 pm on Tuesday.