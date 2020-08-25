Parents believe school girl dreamt her abduction

PARENTS of missing schoolgirl Princess Phillips believe their daughter may have dreamt of her abduction before she disappeared.

One day before she went missing, the form five student awoke from a nightmare crying at the family’s Marabella home.

She told her parents Anari Barkley and Anthony Phillips that she dreamt she was knocked unconscious by someone and then taken to a dark room.

“She was crying so much that night. She took a while to catch herself. Her mother had to comfort her and tell her everything was going to be okay. I also thought she was having these dreams because she was followed by a group of men days before.” her father told Newsday.

Phillips,18, of Marabella was last seen on August 7 Friday by her mother when she left the family home to visit a friend in the area.

Two days before, while walking home from classes in Marabella, Phillips was followed by a car with a group of men. She had to take a short cut to evade the men. She made it home safely but was unable to get the number plate of the car. Her parents said because their daughter had little information about the car, they did not report the incident to the police.

“My heart is heavy now because I keep thinking about the men who were following her and the dream I remembered. I did not pay any attention to it until now. All these thoughts keep coming. Should we have allowed her to go visit her friend that day she left home? I don’t know everything is eating me up.” the emotional father Phillips.

“What if this dream was a sign?” the father questioned holding back his tears.

The Anti-Kidnapping Unit has taken over the investigation but investigators said there are still no leads.