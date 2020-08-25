MoH: Private companies can access covid19 guidelines

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh - ANGELO MARCELLE

Private workplaces can access guidelines on dealing with staff who have tested positive for covid19 or those who have taken a test.

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh said at the Ministry of Health’s virtual press briefing on Monday that the guidelines were sent out to private businesses through the chambers of commerce.

If business owners cannot access them that way, they can also find them online, he said.

Deyalsingh was responding to a question about someone who worked for a company which asked them to come out to work even though they had just been tested for covid19 and had been advised to stay at home for a period of time.

The minister asked for the details to be shared offline when the situation was brought up. He described it as “distressing.”