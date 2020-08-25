Man dies in accident at Penal

An early-morning accident at Syne Village in Penal has claimed the life of a pedestrian.

Dead is Rodney Ramsundar, 44, who was from the area.

Police said at about 7 am, Ramsundar was walking on the SS Erin Road near Victor Street, and the driver of a crane truck was heading towards Penal.

The back of the truck detached and struck Ramsundar, who died on the spot.

No one else was injured. The driver, who lives at Mohess Road in Penal, is assisting Siparia police with the investigation.