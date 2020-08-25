Lewis gets Patriots off the mark in CPL

Evin Lewis (L) of St Kitts & Nevis Patriots is dismissed by Nicholas Pooran (R) of Guyana Amazon Warriors during the Hero Caribbean Premier League match 4 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at Brian Lara Cricket Academy last week in Tarouba. - CPL T20 via Getty Images

EVIN Lewis cracked the highest score of the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament to get the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots off the mark, on Tuesday. Patriots went into their contest against defending champions Barbados Tridents at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair with three losses in as many matches.​

Trinidadian Lewis cracked 89 in 60 deliveries to guide Patriots to 152/4 in 19.3 overs after Tridents scored 151/7 in 20 overs.

Lewis struck two fours and nine sixes in his innings. Denesh Ramdin supported Lewis with a knock of 20 and Ben Dunk (22 not out off 11 balls) kept his composure to complete the victory by hitting two sixes in the last over.

Kyle Mayers was the most successful Tridents bowler with 2/14 in two overs.Earlier, Tridents scored 151/7 with Corey Anderson hitting 31, Shai Hope scoring 29 and Ashley Nurse belting 25.Patriots, which included six TT players in the starting XI, was led by another local player in the bowling department. Off spinner Jon Russ Jagessar ended with figures of 2/17 in four overs.

SUMMARISED SCORESBarbados Tridents 151/7 (20 overs) (Corey Anderson 31, Shai Hope 29, Ashley Nurse 25; Jon Russ Jaggesar 2/17) vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 152/4 (19.3 overs) (Evin Lewis 89, Ben Dunk 22 not out, Denesh Ramdin 20; Kyle Mayers 2/14) Patriots won by six wickets