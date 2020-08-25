La Romaine goat farmer loses all hope

FILE PHOTO: Livestock farmer Vernon Dopson woke up one morning to find his 21 goats missing. - Marvin Hamilton

A La Romaine couple remains devastated that their 21 goats, stolen last week, are yet to be found.

Sylvia and Vernon Dopson have been rearing animals for over 46 years, but they told Newsday it is the first time someone has stolen any.

Last week, investigators told Newsday the goats are worth $18,000. They said Dopson went to his ranch at Versyl Street, La Romaine, last Tuesday, not long after 6.30 am, to check on the animals, and saw a red Ford Ranger van driving away.

He rushed to the goat pen and saw a hole in the fence – and no goats.

Among them are 12 kids and two pregnant adults.

A week later, Sylvia told Newsday she continues to have sleepless nights.

“I taking care of animals since I was a child: my mother taught me. I am feeling it really bad. I hope we could get closure too.

“I saw the people in Mayaro got some back and the detectives are working really hard.”

Recently, 38 sheep and 18 goats were stolen from the Mayaro Breeding Unit, but were later recovered and a Debe man was charged.

The Dopsons’ animals were most than just livestock.

“If you had seen these goats, you would have fallen in love,” said Sylvia. “I know all of them: their colours, names. If they see me, they will come to me.” She described some of them: “There’s Forrest, she’s jet black; there’s Bunda, who has no horns; there are two identical spotted ones; one that looks like a sheep a bit...”

Her love for them has made the loss hard. Asked how she is feeling, she said, “Terrible, not good at all. In the middle of the night, I would just wake up and think about them, how they are doing, if they are alive.”

Praying a lot has helped her find comfort.

But her husband said at this point, he has lost all hope.

“I don’t even think they are together.

“I do this like a hobby to keep us going. We eh no spring chicken, so we have to keep going so we don’t get too rusty.

“During my search, I made a friend who told me he lost two bulls a couple of days before us.

“But I must say,” he added, “we have a lot of support around us.”

He also dispelled social media rumours that it was members of his own family who stole the animals.

His message to those spreading such rumours is: “Stop putting propaganda into things you don’t know about.”

Sylvia pointed out another reason why they are missing the goats.

“Usually they would feed and keep down the grass on the land, but now it’s just growing crazy and that’s more strength to put out – and we are not young.”

Anyone who wishes to assist the couple can contact them at 657-2993.