Kamla accepts Opposition Leader post: My work is not done

BACK TO WORK: Newly re-appointed Oppostion Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar speaks to media after accepting her instruments of appointment in a short ceremony at President’s House, St Ann’s, Port of Spain on Tuesday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

ACCEPTING THE INSTRUMENT of appointment of the Leader of the Opposition, political leader of the UNC Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she still has much work to do before her political career is over.

“I thought long and hard before accepting this appointment, I weighed all the pros and cons, I listened to the opinions offered, but as the support for our great party continues to pour in, it became more and more obvious to me that my work is not yet complete. And so Excellency, I thank you for this appointment,” Persad-Bissessar said.

She said she accepted the appointment on behalf of the 309,000 citizens who voted for her, and the UNC in the August 10 general election.

She thanked supporters who openly expressed their confidence in her ability to lead the Opposition and said, although there had been some setbacks, she believed the best was yet to come for the country.

“Today, I use this opportunity to recommit myself and my team and declare that we will continue fighting for you till our last breaths. Fighting for a cause does not mean that one should have a title, an office or an accolade. It means that you must be prepared to do all in your power to achieve what you believe in. I am prepared to continue the fight against injustice with or without office. But I will never abandon my duty to the people who elected me an MP.”

In a subsequent interview Persad-Bissessar said since the initial results of the election she had been at home. This was her first appearance since August 10 save for a video message where she conceded defeat in the general elections.

“I have been where I was supposed to be. The health authorities advised us that we should stay put. And that is what I did.”

She addressed a photograph where she was seen with former Health Minister, Tim Gopeesingh, during a political rally prior to the elections. Persad-Bissessar said the photograph was taken in July, which is more than a month before he was tested positive for covid19. She added that she was in good health and had not exhibited any flu-like symptoms. Persad-Bissessar also updated the media on Gopeesingh saying she had recently spoken to him and he is in good spirits. She added that he may be going into a step-down facility soon.

Asked whether she is considering stepping down as political leader of the party, Persad-Bissessar said her acceptance of the appointment of Leader of the Opposition was an indication that she had no intention of stepping down but she also encouraged members of the UNC to throw their hat in the ring in the party’s next internal elections.

“Although there are a few who say I must go, there are thousands of others who are saying please stay. At this time you are needed.”

She said that she still has to consider whether she will be re-contesting for the position of political leader when next internal elections comes along, which is expected to be either in November this year or in 2021.

She said that she had some thoughts on who the party would select as senators in the Opposition, but, she added that a lot of names have come up and discussions are continuing. She said the decision would be made by Friday since the first sitting of Parliament would be then.

She also announced that the Opposition Chief Whip of the would be David Lee.

She said the party would have to start thinking "outside of the box" for ways to raise issues, in these unprecedented times and added that the Opposition would support good law, and stand against injustice.

“We will not support law that breaches citizens rights in a disproportionate manner, but we will help in whatever way we can. A lot of the bills will have a simple majority where we would not be called upon to support, but once we see injustice we will stamp it out.”