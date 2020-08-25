Delaford man charged with attempted murder

CHARGED: Malcolm Amoroso - TTPS

A Delaford man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man in his face on August 16.

Malcolm Amoroso, 29, of Rose Hill, Delaford appeared before the Scarborough Magistrate Virtual Court on Monday charged with five offences arising from the incident: attempted murder, possession of firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of firearm to endanger life, possession of ammunition to endanger life.

The court heard that Amoroso walked up to the victim on Rose Hill and shot him in the lower jaw.

Amoroso was granted bail in the sum of $150, 000 with a cash alternative of $15,000. As a condition of the bail, he is to stay 150 feet away from the victim and report to the Roxborough Police Station every Saturday.

The matter was adjourned to September 21.