Clean-up operations continue after floods in Mayaro, Rio Claro

Mayaro MP Rushton Paray, centre, speaks with MRCRC's chairman Raymond Cozier, left, and drainage supervisor, Laverne Edwards during a tour in the district on Monday. - Courtesy Raymond Cozier

The chairman of the Mayaro/ Rio Claro Regional Corporation (MRCRC) Raymond Cozier once again met with flood victims as the clean-up operations continued.

MP Rushton Paray and drainage supervisor, Laverne Edwards, joined Cozier on Monday to assess the situation.

"We toured the Union (Village) area today and outlined work to be started tomorrow (Tuesday) as we continue to assist in the alleviation of flooding," Cozier told Newsday.

Heavy overnight rains left several residents stranded in their homes after a river overflowed its banks on Sunday morning, causing flooding.

Together with officials from MRCRC’s disaster management unit, Cozier toured affected areas on Sunday. By midday, the water subsided.

A post on Paray’s Facbook page on Monday said a plan of action is being in place to minimise the impact of flooding / flash flooding in the Union and Mile End communities.

"While we will continue to be at the mercy of longer and heavier spells of rain, our agencies will do the best to minimise/ reduce the impact," Paray said.

"Both Cozier and the MP Office will look at other areas this week with the drainage division to see if there are some immediate actions that can be taken as well."

Flood victim Donald Ramsaroop said all he got so far from the corporation was a gallon of bleach.

"There was no rain today, and the sun was blazing. We are still cleaning. Below the house is still wet and messy. We got a gallon on bleach and nothing else so far," Ramsaroop said.

"We are hoping to get more help. We appreciate anything we get."

He lives with his common-law wife Jamie Flores and their two sons, ages seven and three, at Agostini Village.