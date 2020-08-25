Chinese businessman accidentally shoots friend in foot
A 42-year-old Chinese man is being treated for a gunshot wound he received after his friend accidentally fired his gun on Monday afternoon.
Police said the 39-year-old businessman, also Chinese, was cleaning his licenced firearm at a Gulf View businessplace when he accidentally fired a single round near his friend's right foot.
The man was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was treated for bullet fragments that were lodged in his foot.
