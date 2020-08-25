Browne to be sworn in as Foreign Affairs Minister today

Dr Amery Browne -

DR Amery Browne will be sworn in as Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Tuesday.

The ceremony will take place at 1.30 pm at President's House, two hours and half before Siparia MP-elect Kamla Persad-Bissessar is scheduled to be sworn in as Opposition Leader.

Browne told Newsday in a telephone interview his swearing in will be a very small event given the covid19 protocols.

"The Office of the President is preparing to have a very formal and very responsible swearing-in."

He reported that after he takes the oath of office he will immediately assume his duties at the ministry. He said he looked forward to meeting with the ministry staff, many of whom he was already familiar with (he spent the last four years as ambassador to Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay) but he would be meeting them now in his new capacity.

"(I will be) hearing their perspectives, concerns and positive recommendations for the improvement and strengthening of the ministry and the foreign service of TT."

He said he was looking forward to meeting with senior foreign service officers with whom have already established communication in seeking to rebuild some of prestige and strength for which TT's foreign service has been well known in the past. He added the consultations would include a number of former senior public servants as well.

Browne said he was also looking forward to meeting with his predecessor, former foreign and Caricom affairs minister Dennis Moses.

"He had a full five-year term and must be very rich with experience and I would want to learn from those who went before."

Last Wednesday at the swearing-in of the Prime Minister and his Cabinet at President's House it was announced that Browne would be appointed as a government senator and take on the Foreign Affairs portfolio. Dr Rowley said he was not available to be sworn-in as he was in quarantine after returning to the country in keeping with covid19 protocols.

Browne previously told Newsday he and his family returned to TT from Brazil on August 8, on a repatriation flight with many other TT nationals. He had served in a diplomatic posting in the South American country over the last four years. He and his family were discharged from a state-run quarantine facility on Saturday, after completing their two-week quarantine.

He previously told Newsday he was "honoured and privileged to serve the people of TT at the level of Cabinet."

Browne was Diego Martin Central MP from November 8, 2007-June 17, 2015. From November 8, 2007-May 25, 2010, he was social development minister in the Patrick Manning administration. From May 25, 2010-June 17, 2015, Browne was an opposition MP.