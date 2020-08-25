85 more test positive for covid19, active cases reach 991

The number of active covid19 cases is now 991 as 85 more people have tested positive for the virus. One of the cases is from Tobago.

The Ministry of Health’s morning update on Tuesday said the recent cases represent samples taken between August 18 and 24 and do not reflect positive results over the past 24 hours.

There have been 15 deaths and 178 patients have been discharged in all.

The update said 13 people have just been discharged. One is from Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, six from UWI Freedom Hall, five from Brooklyn Sangre Grande and one from Tacarigua.

There are 177 covid19 positive patients in hospital, 313 en route to be admitted and 153 being processed for admission.

Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility has 111 patients, five of whom are in the ICU and 8 in the HDU. Caura has 66 patients, Brooklyn Facility in Sangre Grande has 23, Balandra 31, Tacarigua 35, UWI Debe 54, UWI Canada Hall 126, UWI Freedom Hall 68, and NAPA has 11.

The number of samples which have tested positive for the virus at both public and private laboratories is now 1,184.

The number of samples submitted for testing is now 20,101, as 205 more samples have been submitted since Monday's 6pm update.

Unique patient tests completed total 17,185 and the number of repeated tests is 2,916.