3 more days to make submissions for $20m solar project

CITIZENS, NGOs and other civil society organisations have until Friday at 4 pm to submit suitable sites across the country for small-scale roof-mounted, off-grid, solar photovoltaic (PV) installations.

The 2.4 million-euro (TT$19.25 million) project is facilitated by the Planning Ministry, the United Nations Development Programme and the European Union’s Global Climate Change Alliance Plus and will support NGOs, microenterprises, cooperatives public institutions and remote communities at 12 sites across both islands.

It will also include strengthening and implementing renewable energy and energy efficiency policies, legislative and regulatory frameworks, and a public education and awareness raising campaign on the benefits of using renewable energy and adopting energy efficient practices.

Applications are available on the Planning Ministry websites and the UNDP’s TT office. In a release Tuesday the Planning Ministry said the project was designed to help TT achieve its Paris Agreement commitments as well as the national policy target to increase total electricity generated from renewable energy sources by 2021.