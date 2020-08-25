153 more covid19 cases reported today

The Ministry of Health says 153 more people have tested positive for covid19.

The total number of samples tested positive for covid19 now stands at 1,252, while there are 1,059 active cases.

The release said the positive cases reported include results from samples taken during the period August 18 to 24.

So far, 15 people have died from the virus in Trinidad and Tobago and 178 recovered patients have been discharged.