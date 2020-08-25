129 released from quarantine at Tropikist

Guests and staff at Tropikist Hotel under lockdown recently after a guest at the hotel tested positive for covid19. - DAVID REID

One hundred and twenty-nine people were released from quarantine on Sunday having completed their 14 days isolation.

On August 8, guests and staff at the Tropikist Hotel in Crown Point were put under quarantine after another guest, who arrived from Trinidad, tested positive for covid19.

Reports said police and soldiers were summoned to keep guard at the entrance as health officials began carrying out swab tests. This case was recorded as Tobago’s first in four months and as a result, the hotel suspended all bookings for 14 days.

At last week's post-Executive Council media briefing, Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development Tracy Davidson-Celestine said the guests and staff were due to be sent home on Sunday after completing their quarantine and testing negative for covid19. She noted that most of the arrangements were in place to return them to their homes.

Contacted on Tuesday, Davidson-Celestine said all 129 were cleared.

“Thankfully, they were all discharged,” she told Newsday.

The quarantine of the guests took place after a woman was tested in Trinidad as part of covid19 community surveillance testing but went to Tobago before getting the results. While in Tobago her result came back positive and she was contacted and immediately isolated.

Chief Medical Officer Roshan Parasram later said 204 people ended up as primary contacts of this patient, and a total of 222 primary, secondary and tertiary contacts were listed in connection with this case.