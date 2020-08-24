THC concedes, congratulates PNM

THE Trinidad Humanity Campaign (THC) has congratulated the PNM on its victory in the August 10 general election,expressed disppointment about the recently concluded general campaign and appealed for unity amongst the population moving forward.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the THC said with the final election results been released by the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC), it officially concedes and extends best wishes to the PNM on its victory. The PNM won the election, defeating the UNC 22-19. The THC was unsuccessful in all of the seven seats it contested in the election.

While understanding it would have taken nothing short of a miracle to it to have been elected to Parliament, the THC said, "We believe it is necessary for us to continue to exercise our democratic rights and continue to present ourselves as an alternative political choice for those who seek such." The THC said it will continue to grow as a party and "seek to present ourselves as true representatives for all our fellow constituents and fellow citizens."

The THC expressed disappointment about some of the things it saw during the campaign. Referring to calls by the UNC for election observers, the THC said, "The truth is that even when an observer mission is sent, there are less observers present than the number of constituencies, far less than for the number of polling stations."

The THC opined, " Our truest form of transparency during our electoral process resides with the individual polling agents of each political party whose job is to oversee the process and initial ballot count thereby seeking the interest of the party they represent to ensure fair processes."

The THC said if any party wants to challenge any part of the election process, "that request must be made on the night of the election, before the polling agent signs the aforementioned statement." The THC advised all parties "to properly read the Representation of the People Act and to communicate with the EBC to better understand the legal allowances to political parties regarding the general election process."

On covid19, the THC was very disappointed the election was not postponed as covid19 positive cases were rising in TT. But the party said it was even more disappointing " to observe the public campaigning engaged in by the two major political parties, which on many occasions took on a ‘carnival type’ atmosphere."

The THC said it is dismayed and confused that the rise in covid19 cases in TT "is being blamed on everything except the election campaigns."

Reminding the population about the seriousness of the pandemic, the THC said," Each of us should accept that responsibility and seek to follow our public health guidelines properly."

With the election over, THC said, "We would like to remind our fellow citizens that all of us, regardless of ethnicity or any other difference, are all TT citizens and we should all treat each other as we would treat ourselves."