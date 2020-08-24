Son, brother of murdered farmers coping with loss

Veeji Boodoo -

Despite the grief of losing his father and two brothers to violence, Shadcharchan Boodoo said he has accepted their deaths and is trying to move on.

His father, Veeji Boodoo, 55 and brothers Vidaharshan Boodoo, 30 and Shreebharshan Boodoo, 24, were shot dead in their Palmyra home on Sunday. Police suspect the killings were the result of a robbery.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday, Boodoo said he also suspected that his father and brothers were murdered by bandits, as they had produce and livestock stolen from them in the past.

"I can't really explain how I feel. That's just how things are and you have to accept it. I'm just trying to move on as best as I could.

"They had a few chickens stolen from them a few months ago, that kind of thing is really common in that area.

"I warned them about bandits, but there really wasn't anyplace else they could rear their poultry."

Boodoo said he did not live with his father and brothers and was told of their deaths by his mother, who also lived elsewhere.

"After she called and told me what happened I went straight to the police and made a report.

"Only after when I got to the house with the police I saw their bodies."

Commenting on the spate of killings over the course of the weekend, Boodoo said it was a sad reality of life.