Send backlog of Tobago tests to Trinidad, says Nandram

Dr Naresh Nandram - MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS

THE BACKLOG OF covid19 samples from tests done in Tobago has been sent to Trinidad and returned with results, said principal medical officer Dr Naresh Nandram.

He spoke on Monday at the virtual Ministry of Health press briefing.

Nandram said the machine used for testing in Tobago was a point-of-care testing facility which takes less time and requires staff with less training to operate. That means it can operate at a rate of about two tests every 45 minutes, or 50 tests a day.

However the capacity is much lower than the routine testing machines in Trinidad, which can run about 100 samples, but each test may take six to eight hours.

Nandram said any backlog of samples can be sent to Trinidad, where the tests can be completed and sent back to Tobago.

“We have a good relationship with Tobago with regard to testing. We stand in full support of Tobago to run their tests over to Trinidad,” Nandram said.

Nandram reminded people that the Minister of Health planned to put more machines with greater capacity in Tobago. He said that would further increase the agility of physicians when testing patients.

Similarly, he said there will be more point-of-care machines in Trinidad to assist with quicker results.