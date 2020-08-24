Rousillac dad, 73, still missing after a year

Kenrick Titus -

It has been a year and four months since the disappearance of 73-year-old father of two Kenrick Titus of Rousillac. However, his family says they are not giving up hope, as they believe that Titus who suffers from Alzheimer's, is alive and being held captive.

The Anti-Kidnapping Unit has been working with police from different stations to find the pensioner.

There have been two reported sightings of Titus with a man in different locations.

An emotional Kenton Titus told Newsday during an interview on Monday, “Not a night has gone by that I have been able to stop thinking about my Daddy. I just want to know where is my Daddy? It has been too long. I don’t know why this is happening. I have been celebrating Father's Day without him and it hurts so much.”

Kenton said he knows his father is alive and someone has him.

“I know they are taking advantage of the fact that he suffers from Alzheimer's. Why would you take away a father from his home, wife, and children?”

He said his father had been seen in the Princes Town and Curepe areas.

“Someone contacted the police saying they saw him in Princes Town in the company of a man and someone else said he was seen walking in Curepe, also in the company of a man. It seems to me that whoever has him, they are moving locations fast, because once the police go to the area, he is already gone.”

In April 2019, Titus, a former Public Transport Service Corporation bus driver, is believed to have walked out of his Boodoosingh Lane house at about 5 pm, relatives reported to the La Brea police.

Kenton told the Newsday he left his father at home earlier in the day and when he returned and did not see him, he searched the house and the village, but to no avail.

Titus, who is slim built, was last seen wearing black trousers.