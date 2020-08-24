RHA: Staff member has covid19, but Sangre Grande hospital up and running

Services at the Sangre Grande Hospital have not been disrupted, although one staff member has covid19.

But CEO of the Eastern Regional Health Authority Ronald Tsoi-a-Fatt said despite this, and several other people being quarantined as primary contacts,

"We haven't been overwhelmed with a number of cases of staff being positive affecting our operations at Sangre Grande."

Newsday received information that some of the hospital's departments had been closed.

Ronald Tsoi-a-Fatt said in fact the hospital ws functioning at full capacity, and the only adjustment that had been made was to the prioritisation of services.

He told Newsday on Monday, "All hospitals would have issues, especially now that they are operating with a modified schedule of services and having to focus on screening how many people come to clinics. We are prioritising people in clinics and that type of thing.

"But there is no part of the hospital that has been closed."

THe RHA was working to "ensure continuity of service and ensure that we take care of all our patients."