Relatives of slain basketball player lament violence in Maloney

Former Caledonia Clippers player Shawn Lawrence. Lawrence, who died on Wednesday, last played for the Maloney Pacers.- Photo via NBFTT

The relatives of labourer and basketball player Shawn Lawrence are fearful after his murder as they feel like prisoners in their own home because of a series of shootings in their community.

Lawrence, 32, was shot on Tuesday last week while liming with a group of men near his fruit stall on Flamingo Boulevard, Maloney. He died on Wednesday.

Lawrence's childhood friend Shawn Dubarry, 31, died at the scene.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday, one of Lawrence's relatives said she was fearful for her own life and the lives of her relatives as violence continued in Maloney.

She said while she did not know Lawrence to be involved in any illegal activities, she felt his murder was a matter of him being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The relative also suspected another person who was liming with him at the time was the target of the gunman who wanted revenge for the murder of another Maloney man several days earlier.

"He (Shawn) was there near his fruit stall when all the shooting started up.

"I felt that he was labelled by association, just because he was on good terms with someone he could be targeted."

Another relative said Lawrence's car was set on fire last year but did not know if the two incidents could be linked.

Relatives said they were afraid to speak out against the violence as they could be targeted for reprisal at anytime.

One woman said Lawrence's two daughters ages three and nine did not fully understand he was dead.

"He usually used to sleep in the living room and on mornings when they woke up they would walk over to him.

"They still do that now even though he isn't there anymore."

On August 14, contractor Brian Brown, 49, was shot dead while praying in the gallery of his Building 16, Maloney home.