PM returns to work Tuesday as quarantine ends

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley - Sureash Cholai

THE PRIME Minister returns to work Tuesday after spending days in quarantine.

On his Facebook page on Friday Dr Rowley said he had learned on Thursday night that on election day, August 10, he was exposed to someone who later tested positive for covid19.

The PM said he had been tested and the results were negative. But “out of an abundance of caution” he had been told to stay in quarantine at home “until next Monday when the full 14-day period would have expired.”

Rowley told Newsday in a message he would be out on Tuesday, "but will limit my exposure all around as much as I could."

He added: "I may not go to Whitehall but will be out with other staff."

The first meeting of his new Cabinet is scheduled for Wednesday.

In his Facebook post on Friday Rowley said given the circumstances under which the population all now lives, he appeal edto everyone to do their part to help fight this virus by strictly following the health instructions of regular, careful hand-washing and sanitisation; physical distancing; not congregating in groups over five people; and additionally, and most importantly, to wear a mask once outside the home or in an enclosed space which is being shared at close quarters.

“With the discipline that is expected of us together we can fight and beat the uncontrolled expansion of this virus,” he said.

Rowley’s announcement came the day after former Caroni East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh announced he had covid19. He said he was “in the State’s care” and was being well treated.

UNC Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit, in a Facebook post on Saturday, said: "Covid has turned on the PNM. KARMA."

The post has since been deleted. But people had already taken screenshots and the image is making the rounds on social media.

PNM PRO Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing on Saturday morning clapped back at Mohit's criticisms on Facebook, saying she was disappointed but not surprised.

There are now more than 850 active covid19 cases in TT and 15 people have died so far.