Patriots, Tridents hunt for wins as CPL moves to Oval

Roston Chase (R) of St Lucia Zouks celebrates the dismissal of Joshua de Silva (L) of St Kitts & Nevis Patriots during the Hero Caribbean Premier League match 7, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Saturday, in Tarouba. - CPL T20 via Getty Images

ST KITTS and Nevis Patriots and defending champions Barbados Tridents will be eager for a victory when the teams meet in a bottom of the table clash, in the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament, at the Queen's Park Oval, in St Clair, on Tuesday, at 10 am.

This week's matches will be played at the Oval after matches in the first week were played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Patriots have lost their first three matches of the tournament and are at the foot of the table with zero points. Tridents have also gotten off to a shaky start with one win and two losses.

On Monday, Patriots captain Rayad Emrit was optimistic heading into Tuesday's match. "I think the mood in the camp is still good. We've lost three out of three, but two of the games we were in a very good position to win and we were so close. We have not gotten over the line thus far, but I still think that we are yet to play our best game."

Tridents captain Jason Holder said it is not the start his team was anticipating, but the team is in high spirits. "Not the ideal situation we want to be in terms of losing two back-to-back games, but more or less I think we have seen lots of positives from our side and we know what we need to do in order to turn it around. It is just a matter for our guys to remain calm. It is still relatively early into the tournament and we just got to take it game by game to get it right."

Tridents were counting on Corey Anderson to deliver the goods in this year's CPL, but the New Zealand cricketer is off to a slow start with only four runs in three innings. Anderson has played almost 150 T20 matches and has represented several teams in the Indian Premier League.

The Tridents skipper is backing Anderson to contribute. "I think what we've got to understand is that some guys have not played cricket for six months...but more or less we support Corey fully. We think he is a quality player, that's why he is in our team. So more or less we've just got to give him the confidence and everybody just got to rally behind him."

TUESDAY'S FIXTURES (Queen's Park Oval)

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents, 10 am

Jamaica Tallwahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, 5.30 pm

STANDINGS

Team*P*W*L*Pts*NRR

TKR*3*3*0*6*0.728

Zouks*4*3*1*6*0.302

Amazon Warriors*4*2*2*4*0.313

Tallawahs*3*1*2*2*-0.301

Tridents*3*1*2*2*-0.538

Patriots*3*0*3*0*-0.733